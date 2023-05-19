Skip to Content
Executive Military Transition Seminar - Virginia Beach, VA

The Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center’s Military Executive Transition Seminar is a one-day workshop is geared towards empowering military leaders for civilian career success through practical, relevant content.

When:

Thu. Jun 8, 2023, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

The HIVE by City of Virginia Beach

140 Independence Boulevard

Virginia Beach , VA

Cost:

Free

The transition to the civilian job market today will undoubtedly be your toughest deployment yet. It requires self-aware, prepared professionals who are able to have a different approach than their military and civilian competition. Contrary to what you’ve been told on Active-Duty, your Military Leadership experience alone will not automatically land you an Manager or Leadership position. It is essential to develop a practical strategy to create a focused, metrics driven transition plan.

*limited to 12 attendees per session

https://www.theworkforcecouncil.org/about-us/

Emaill: lfogarty@theworkforcecouncil.org

Thu. Jun 8, 2023, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm ET

Sun. Jun 11, 2023, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm ET

Last updated: