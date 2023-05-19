Executive Military Transition Seminar - Virginia Beach, VA

The Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center’s Military Executive Transition Seminar is a one-day workshop is geared towards empowering military leaders for civilian career success through practical, relevant content.

When: Thu. Jun 8, 2023, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm ET Repeats Where: The HIVE by City of Virginia Beach 140 Independence Boulevard Virginia Beach , VA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

The transition to the civilian job market today will undoubtedly be your toughest deployment yet. It requires self-aware, prepared professionals who are able to have a different approach than their military and civilian competition. Contrary to what you’ve been told on Active-Duty, your Military Leadership experience alone will not automatically land you an Manager or Leadership position. It is essential to develop a practical strategy to create a focused, metrics driven transition plan.

*limited to 12 attendees per session

https://www.theworkforcecouncil.org/about-us/

Emaill: lfogarty@theworkforcecouncil.org

View other times for this event