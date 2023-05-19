Executive Military Transition Seminar - Virginia Beach, VA
The Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center’s Military Executive Transition Seminar is a one-day workshop is geared towards empowering military leaders for civilian career success through practical, relevant content.
When:
Thu. Jun 8, 2023, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
The HIVE by City of Virginia Beach
140 Independence Boulevard
Virginia Beach , VA
Cost:
Free
The transition to the civilian job market today will undoubtedly be your toughest deployment yet. It requires self-aware, prepared professionals who are able to have a different approach than their military and civilian competition. Contrary to what you’ve been told on Active-Duty, your Military Leadership experience alone will not automatically land you an Manager or Leadership position. It is essential to develop a practical strategy to create a focused, metrics driven transition plan.
*limited to 12 attendees per session
https://www.theworkforcecouncil.org/about-us/
Emaill: lfogarty@theworkforcecouncil.org
Thu. Jun 8, 2023, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Sun. Jun 11, 2023, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar