Veterans on Wall Street - Fort Lee, NJ
Join VOWS and Cross River for a networking event where you will have the chance to learn about different lines of business in the industry!
When:
Thu. Jun 29, 2023, 5:45 pm – 7:30 pm ET
Where:
Cross River Headquarters
2115 Linwood Avenue
Fort Lee , NJ
Cost:
Free
Join Veterans on Wall Street (VOWS) for a networking event at Cross River! This event will give Veterans and transitioning service members the opportunity to learn about Cross River's lines of business and how unique military skills can translate into different financial technology (fintech) job functions.
Contact: deirdre.armstrong@bobwoodrufffoundation.orgSee more events