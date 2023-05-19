Veterans on Wall Street - Fort Lee, NJ

Join VOWS and Cross River for a networking event where you will have the chance to learn about different lines of business in the industry!

When: Thu. Jun 29, 2023, 5:45 pm – 7:30 pm ET Where: Cross River Headquarters 2115 Linwood Avenue Fort Lee , NJ Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Join Veterans on Wall Street (VOWS) for a networking event at Cross River! This event will give Veterans and transitioning service members the opportunity to learn about Cross River's lines of business and how unique military skills can translate into different financial technology (fintech) job functions.

Contact: deirdre.armstrong@bobwoodrufffoundation.org

www.bobwoodrufffoundation.org