Executive Military Transition Seminar - Virginia Beach, VA

The Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center’s Military Executive Transition Seminar is a one-day workshop, geared towards empowering military leaders for civilian career success through practical, relevant content.

When: Tue. Jul 11, 2023, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: The HIVE by City of Virginia Beach 140 Independence Boulevard Virginia Beach , VA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Our Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center is on a mission to welcome home even more Military Spouses, graduating GI Bill Student Veterans, and professionals who have served, connecting them to our networks and opportunities, and setting them up to have a positive impact on the communities they return to.

The transition to the civilian job market today will undoubtedly be your toughest deployment yet. It requires self-aware, prepared professionals who are able to have a different approach than their military and civilian competition. Contrary to what you’ve been told on Active-Duty, your Military Leadership experience alone will not automatically land you an Manager or Leadership position. It is essential to develop a practical strategy to create a focused, metrics driven transition plan.

*limited to 12 attendees per session

Email: militarycommunity@theworkforcecouncil.org