Pride Parade - Washington, D.C.

Capital Pride Parade and Block Party

We welcome you to celebrate with the LGBTQ+ community and its allies at the historic Capital Pride Parade! This beloved tradition honors our history and acknowledges the evolution of the LGBTQ+ neighborhoods in Washington, DC, while respecting the origins and importance of taking to the streets in our fight for equality. Be prepared to experience one of the largest Pride Parades to ever take place in the Nation’s Capital.

The following route and additional details are from the 2022 Capital Pride Parade route. This route and its details are subject to change for 2023.

Staging : On 15th Street NW, between 11:00 am and 2:30 pm

: On 15th Street NW, between 11:00 am and 2:30 pm Step off : 14th Street at T Street NW, at 3:00 pm

: 14th Street at T Street NW, at 3:00 pm Finish: P ST at 21st Street NW

Capital Pride Block Party: Expect entertainment, plenty of food and beverages (including local vendors, food trucks and restaurants along 17th Street) and good vibes all around ahead, during and after the parade. There’s also a beverage garden for those ages 21 and over to refresh and watch performers on the Block Party Stage. The Block Party is located between P & Q intersecting with 17th St. NW.

ADA Accessibility: There will be a dedicated accessibility zone at the beginning of the Parade route, in front of the announcement stand, to accommodate individuals with wheelchairs and in need of ASL. A reservation will be required to guarantee your space. http://www.capitalpride.org/accessible-seating