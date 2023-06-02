Family Zone: Capital Pride Alliance - Washington, D.C.

Hosted by Playtime Project: Join us on June 10th from 12:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. at Stead Park for a day of family fun and children’s activities!

When: Sat. Jun 10, 2023, 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET Where: Stead Park 1625 P St NW Washington , DC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Family Zone: The Capital Pride Alliance is committed to providing a safe and festive space along the Parade route for families and children. Hosted by Playtime Project, the event will take place adjacent to the Capital Pride Parade and will include games, cooking demonstrations, crafts, and a drag story hour.

We’re excited to have participation from the following partners:

National Children’s Museum

DC Central Kitchen

Drag Story Hour DC (12:30PM & 2PM)

Please note that the Capital Pride Parade begins at 3PM. A designated family area for parade viewing is located on P Street east of 17th street NW.

Due to construction, the entrance of the park is located through the alley on P street between 16th & 17th streets. We thank the Friends of Stead Park for hosting this event for the second year!

Playtime Project cultivates resilience in children experiencing family housing insecurity by providing and expanding access to transformative play experiences. Playtime’s trauma-informed play programs reinforce the skills children need to break the cycle of family homelessness and housing insecurity. Visit PlaytimeProject.org for more information.