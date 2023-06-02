Pride Festival - Washington, D.C.

Capital Pride Festival and Concert

Join the LGBTQ+ community on America’s Mainstreet, historic Pennsylvania Avenue, for the Capital Pride Festival. Enjoy a full day of entertainment on three stages, food, drink, and advocacy with over 300 exhibitors. The Festival is the largest annual event in the national capital region and continues to be free to the public.

ADA Accessibility: There will be a dedicated accessibility zone at the Capitol Stage, to accommodate individuals with wheelchairs and in need of ASL. A reservation is required to guarantee your space. http://www.capitalpride.org/accessible-seating

Exhibitors: Engage with over 300 service organizations, social groups, businesses, amateur sports leagues, faith-based groups, educational institutions, government agencies, artists, consultants, potential employers, and much more. Exhibiting hours are from 12:00 noon – 7:00 pm.

Entertainment: