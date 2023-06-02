Pride Festival - Washington, D.C.
Capital Pride Festival and Concert
When:
Sun. Jun 11, 2023, 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm ET
Where:
America’s Mainstreet
Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington , DC
Cost:
Free
Join the LGBTQ+ community on America’s Mainstreet, historic Pennsylvania Avenue, for the Capital Pride Festival. Enjoy a full day of entertainment on three stages, food, drink, and advocacy with over 300 exhibitors. The Festival is the largest annual event in the national capital region and continues to be free to the public.
ADA Accessibility: There will be a dedicated accessibility zone at the Capitol Stage, to accommodate individuals with wheelchairs and in need of ASL. A reservation is required to guarantee your space. http://www.capitalpride.org/accessible-seating
Exhibitors: Engage with over 300 service organizations, social groups, businesses, amateur sports leagues, faith-based groups, educational institutions, government agencies, artists, consultants, potential employers, and much more. Exhibiting hours are from 12:00 noon – 7:00 pm.
Entertainment:
- The Capital Pride Concert returns for a great way to cap off your celebration weekend. You will experience entertainment on three stages, from international headliners to our best local and regional LGBTQ+ talent. The concert starts at 12:00 p.m. and will go until 8:00 p.m.
-
“Capitol” Sunset Dance Party: The Concert may end but the dancing will continue at the Capitol Sunset Dance Party. Enjoy the electronica sounds of an international DJ sensation while you dance in the middle of America’s Main Street on Pennsylvania Avenue, with the sun setting on the U.S. Capitol. The dance party will start at 8:00 p.m. and will go until 10:00 p.m. *Open to all ages.
See more events