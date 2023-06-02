PACT Act Info and Health Fair - Philadelphia, PA

VHA, VBA and DAV staff will present and answer your PACT Act questions.

This event will include a PACT Act presentation, hospital services information fair, yoga and cooking demonstrations, and more. VHA, VBA and DAV staff will present and answer your PACT Act questions. Eligibility specialists will also be on hand. VAIA Life Insurance and National Cemetery Administration will also be there to explain death benefits.

Music and refreshments available.