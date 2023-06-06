Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veteran Resource Fair and PACT Act Presentation - Calumet Colosseum, Calumet, MI

Veteran Resource Fair with PACT Act Information Session from 2 to 3 pm.

When:

Wed. Aug 2, 2023, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET

Where:

Calumet Colosseum

110 Red Jacket Road

Calumet , MI

Cost:

Free

Veteran Resource Fair with PACT Act Information Session from 2 to 3 pm EST.  FREE LUNCH provided.  Receive a $20 fuel card with proof of service.  Food cards and other prize drawings throughout the event.  Houghton and Keweenaw Veteran Service Officers and other vendors will be available to answer  questions and offer resources.  For more information contact Joseph Battisfore at  VSO@houghtoncounty.net or 906-482-0102.  

