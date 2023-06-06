Veteran Resource Fair and PACT Act Presentation - Calumet Colosseum, Calumet, MI

Veteran Resource Fair with PACT Act Information Session from 2 to 3 pm.

When: Wed. Aug 2, 2023, 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET Where: Calumet Colosseum 110 Red Jacket Road Calumet , MI Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Veteran Resource Fair with PACT Act Information Session from 2 to 3 pm EST. FREE LUNCH provided. Receive a $20 fuel card with proof of service. Food cards and other prize drawings throughout the event. Houghton and Keweenaw Veteran Service Officers and other vendors will be available to answer questions and offer resources. For more information contact Joseph Battisfore at VSO@houghtoncounty.net or 906-482-0102.