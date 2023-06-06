PACT Act Informational Meeting - Online

Get answers to your questions about the PACT Act.

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that are assumed/presumed to be caused by exposure to these substances. This law helps the VA provide generations of Veterans and their survivors with the care and benefits they have eared and deserved.

Get answers to your questions from Valarie Harwood, VA Community Outreach Specialist from the Wilmington VA Medical Center in Wilmington, Delaware.

This is an online event only. The ZOOM broadcast will be shown at all CHEER, INC. activity centers throughout Sussex County and can be accessed by the public. CHEER offers comprehensive care and healthy lifestyle choices for mature adults so they may live a full and independent life as they age.