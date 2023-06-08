Orientation: Arts Program for Women and Nonbinary Military and Veterans - Online Orientation

More Than One Story is a creative program that promotes connection with one another and the opportunity for those to tell their stories.

Join Community Building Art Works (CBAW) in a virtual orientation session to learn more about our upcoming program for women and non-binary military (Active Duty and Veterans), More Than One Story (MTOS). The upcoming monthly program will use live, interactive online art and creative writing workshops held over several weeks to create a Virtual Community Center where women and non-binary military members can gather and experience belonging in a healthy, safe, and connected environment.

CBAW’s innovative methodology and programs have been tested and refined over twelve years and have been demonstrated to be an effective creative arts intervention for those struggling with the symptoms of PTSD to include substance misuse and suicidal behaviors. Designed in partnership with volunteers, military clinical personnel, community organizations, and Veteran Service Organizations, these workshops and community events are effective for Veterans wherever they are along their healing journey.

Individuals interested in participating in MTOS are required to attend one Orientation Session.

This program is funded in part by the SSG Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program through the VA.

Registration closes 24 hours before scheduled orientation sessions.

Event hosted by: Community Building Art Works

