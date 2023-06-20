Federal Internship and Employment Fair - Bethesda, MD
The Defense Health Agency Recovery Coordination Program OWF/E2I is hosting a live in-person federal internship and employment fair | WRNMMC USO
When:
Thu. Jun 22, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
USO Warrior and Family Center at Bethesda
4565 Taylor Road
Building 83
Bethesda , MD
Cost:
Free
The U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Health Agency, and the Recovery Coordination Program OWF/E2I is hosting a LIVE in-person career fair for service members, military spouses, and Veterans. This event provides the opportunity to learn more about federal internships and employment opportunities offered in the private industry when transitioning from active- duty service. There will be numerous transition information resources available, and on-site interviews will be conducted for qualified candidates. The Department of Labor will also be hosting an in-person workshop for pre-registered attendees. This is a wonderful opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and access resources that will support your career development.
Participating Agencies
- Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA)
- National Geospatial Agency (NGA)
- Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- US Senate Sergeant at Arms Employment
- VET JOBS/Military Spouse Jobs.org
- United States Department of Agriculture
- US Department of Labor
- Veteran Readiness & Employment
- Maryland Department of Labor
…And Many More!
Contact Natali Esteves for more information:
703-635-5502 | natali.esteves.ctr@mail.mil