Federal Internship and Employment Fair - Bethesda, MD

The Defense Health Agency Recovery Coordination Program OWF/E2I is hosting a live in-person federal internship and employment fair | WRNMMC USO

When: Thu. Jun 22, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: USO Warrior and Family Center at Bethesda 4565 Taylor Road Building 83 Bethesda , MD Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Health Agency, and the Recovery Coordination Program OWF/E2I is hosting a LIVE in-person career fair for service members, military spouses, and Veterans. This event provides the opportunity to learn more about federal internships and employment opportunities offered in the private industry when transitioning from active- duty service. There will be numerous transition information resources available, and on-site interviews will be conducted for qualified candidates. The Department of Labor will also be hosting an in-person workshop for pre-registered attendees. This is a wonderful opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and access resources that will support your career development.

Participating Agencies

Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA)

National Geospatial Agency (NGA)

Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

US Senate Sergeant at Arms Employment

VET JOBS/Military Spouse Jobs.org

United States Department of Agriculture

US Department of Labor

Veteran Readiness & Employment

M﻿aryland Department of Labor

…And Many More!

Contact Natali Esteves for more information:

703-635-5502 | natali.esteves.ctr@mail.mil