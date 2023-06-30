Tractor Supply Independence Day Military and Veteran Discount

Tractor Supply Company invites all service members to enjoy a 15% discount on July 4, 2023.

In honor of July 4 and in gratitude for their service, Tractor Supply is also providing all Veterans, active military and their dependents with a 15% discount on July 4, 2023 in stores nationwide.

To learn more about Tractor Supply’s Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) partnership, visit TractorSupply.com/Military.

