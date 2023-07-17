Desegregation's 75th Anniversary, Session 3: Black Veteran Employment Barriers and Interventions - Online
Research Roundtable Webinar - Hosted by the Chief Evaluation Office (CEO) and Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS)
Mon. Jul 31, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm ET
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS) and Chief Evaluation Office (CEO) are pleased to invite you to a three-part roundtable series Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Desegregation of the U.S. Armed Forces and focusing on Black Veteran Employment Outcomes, Barriers, and Interventions. The sessions bring together individuals with lived experience and subject matter experts to discuss the current state of research in the field, identify best practices that can be applied more widely, and consider potential research avenues to advance our collective understanding and expand our capacity to support Black Veteran employment outcomes and career success within the civilian labor force.
Session 3: Research Roundtable: Black Veteran Employment Barriers and Interventions
- The current body of research—though incomplete—suggests some key challenges, factors, and strategies to be considered in designing services and supports for Black service members and Veterans in their transition from military to civilian employment. This session will present literature review findings on services and interventions that support Black Veterans’ employment and career success, reduce employment barriers, and identify gaps in the existing research base as well as opportunities and priorities for bridging the gaps.