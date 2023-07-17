Desegregation's 75th Anniversary, Session 3: Black Veteran Employment Barriers and Interventions - Online

Research Roundtable Webinar - Hosted by the Chief Evaluation Office (CEO) and Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS)

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS) and Chief Evaluation Office (CEO) are pleased to invite you to a three-part roundtable series Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Desegregation of the U.S. Armed Forces and focusing on Black Veteran Employment Outcomes, Barriers, and Interventions. The sessions bring together individuals with lived experience and subject matter experts to discuss the current state of research in the field, identify best practices that can be applied more widely, and consider potential research avenues to advance our collective understanding and expand our capacity to support Black Veteran employment outcomes and career success within the civilian labor force.

Session 3: Research Roundtable: Black Veteran Employment Barriers and Interventions