Straight Talk: Understanding and Elevating Board Governance for Your Organization - Online

This webinar features executive directors from some of our Got Your 6 partners, who will share their unique expertise working directly with boards of various compositions.

We invite you to join the Bob Woodruff Foundation for our upcoming webinar Straight Talk: Understanding and Elevating Board Governance for Your Organization on Wednesday, August 2nd at 2:00 P.M. ET via Zoom.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation will lead the discussion with featured Got Your 6 partners sharing their unique experiences connecting with boards of various compositions. During the session, we’ll learn to think strategically about how a board can best support an organization and ideas to continue developing the board of directors as your organization grows and matures.

If you have any questions please reach out to Hunter Russ, Program Officer at the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

www.bobwoodrufffoundation.org