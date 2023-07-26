Ironwood Veteran Resource Fair

Veteran resource fair with great information and resources

Upper Peninsula Health Plan and the Western UP Health Department are teaming up for the 2023 Ironwood Resource Fair in Gogebic County. The Resource Fair will take plan on Wednesday, August 23 from 3 - 6 PM at the Pat O'Donnell Civic Center. The Ironwood Resource Fair is a great opportunity for community members to attend and be connected with resources from organizations like yours, to help with their day-to-day life.