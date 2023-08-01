Pretzels & Pop: PACT Act Last Day To Apply - Philadelphia, Pa.

PACT Act Last Day To Apply For Retroactive Pay Event

Veterans & Veteran dependents and survivors can stop by the CPL Michael J. Crescenz (Philadelphia) VA Medical Center and enjoy a pretzel and pop as they take advantage of the last day to file a claim for benefits to be eligible for one year of retroactive pay under the 2022 PACT Act.

VA staff will be on hand to assist.

Contact:

Rita Chappelle

rita.chappelle@va.gov