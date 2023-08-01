Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Pretzels & Pop: PACT Act Last Day To Apply - Philadelphia, Pa.

PACT Act Last Day To Apply For Retroactive Pay Event

When:

Tue. Aug 8, 2023, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Corporal Michael J. Crescenz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Cost:

Free

Veterans & Veteran dependents and survivors can stop by the CPL Michael J. Crescenz (Philadelphia) VA Medical Center and enjoy a pretzel and pop as they take advantage of the last day to file a claim for benefits to be eligible for one year of retroactive pay under the 2022 PACT Act.

VA staff will be on hand to assist.

Contact:
Rita Chappelle
rita.chappelle@va.gov

See more events

Last updated: