Pretzels & Pop: PACT Act Last Day To Apply - Philadelphia, Pa.
PACT Act Last Day To Apply For Retroactive Pay Event
When:
Tue. Aug 8, 2023, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Cost:
Free
Veterans & Veteran dependents and survivors can stop by the CPL Michael J. Crescenz (Philadelphia) VA Medical Center and enjoy a pretzel and pop as they take advantage of the last day to file a claim for benefits to be eligible for one year of retroactive pay under the 2022 PACT Act.
VA staff will be on hand to assist.
Contact:
Rita Chappelle
rita.chappelle@va.gov