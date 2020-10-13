Caring for someone has never been more difficult. Now, it’s never been more important.



Please join the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on October 19th at 1:00 p.m. — 4:30 p.m. EST for our 5th Annual National Virtual Convening, Caregivers at the Forefront—free and open to all.



Presented by Philips, tune-in to a timely national discussion for YOU around the emerging issues in caregiving as a result of these challenging times, featuring leading experts and officials on the subject.



Director of NIAID Dr. Anthony Fauci and Emmy Award-winning anchor Harris Faulkner of Fox News will give the keynote addresses. Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, and Faulkner, an author and former caregiver herself, will address audiences on the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the challenges caregivers face day in and day out.



The program will also include special remarks by Senator Elizabeth Dole, The Honorable VA Secretary Robert Wilkie, House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Mark Takano, Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs Chairman Jerry Moran, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, and more.