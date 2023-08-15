Claims Clinic and Resource Fair - Greenwood, MS

Hosted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

When: Mon. Aug 28, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Leflore County Civic Center 200 Highway 7 S Greenwood, MS Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Join the VA and USDA for a Claims Clinic & Resource Fair on Aug 28, 2023, at Leflore County Civic Center in Greenwood, Mississippi.

VA resources such as toxic exposure screenings, PACT Act claims submissions, caregiver support, women Veterans’ health care, and VA enrollment will be available. Additionally, you can learn about USDA Rural Development services, including housing, energy, and business programs. You can connect with the Rural Partners Network, an initiative that helps rural communities access federal resources.