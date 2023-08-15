American Corporate Partners Information Technology Symposium - Online

Join LinkedIn and Facebook Live to learn skill sets that are needed for a career path in IT!

On August 29th, ACP will host an IT Symposium with guest panelists from a few of their partner companies, who will discuss opportunities in the field.

Speakers will discuss their open roles in IT and highlight each company’s Veteran hiring practices. The event will offer career development guidance, insights on the IT job market, highlight crucial skill sets, and include a live Q&A session.

Contact for more information: info@acp-usa.org.