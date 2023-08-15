Honoring Our PACT Act Event - Paso Robles, CA

When: Thu. Aug 17, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT Where: Paso Robles Elks Lodge No. 2364 1420 Park Street Paso Robles, CA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Representative Jimmy Panetta (CA-19) will host a panel of leaders from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs and veterans in the Northern San Luis Obispo County community, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Honoring Our PACT Act being signed into law to ensure veterans exposed to toxic substances during service get the care they deserve.

Panelists will discuss the importance of these new benefits and care for veterans. VA representatives will be on-site to help veterans in attendance process their claims. Media are encouraged and welcome to join this event to help get the word out to veterans in our community.

If you are interested in attending or have any questions, please RSVP to christian.unkenholz@mail.house.gov for additional information

Who: