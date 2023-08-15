Honoring Our PACT Act Event - Paso Robles, CA
When:
Thu. Aug 17, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Where:
Paso Robles Elks Lodge No. 2364
1420 Park Street
Paso Robles, CA
Cost:
Free
Representative Jimmy Panetta (CA-19) will host a panel of leaders from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs and veterans in the Northern San Luis Obispo County community, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Honoring Our PACT Act being signed into law to ensure veterans exposed to toxic substances during service get the care they deserve.
Panelists will discuss the importance of these new benefits and care for veterans. VA representatives will be on-site to help veterans in attendance process their claims. Media are encouraged and welcome to join this event to help get the word out to veterans in our community.
If you are interested in attending or have any questions, please RSVP to christian.unkenholz@mail.house.gov for additional information
Who:
- U.S. Representative Jimmy Panetta
- Jamie Cannon, Assistant Director of the Los Angeles VA Regional Office
- Jorge Merlos, Supervisor, Outreach & Community Relations, Veterans Experience Office, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
- Morgan Boyd, VSO, San Luis Obispo County Veterans
- Alan McKean, President, San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services Collaboration
- Chris Rohrberg, the Commander of the Paso Robles American Legion # 50
- Local Veterans