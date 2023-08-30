Skip to Content
Gary Sinise Lt. Dan Band Concert - Erie, Pa.

Erie VA outreach event

Celebrate our first responders, their families and the community!

When:

Mon. Sep 11, 2023, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm ET

Where:

Highmark Amphitheatre

726 W Baymont Pkwy

Erie, PA

Cost:

Free

Look for us at the Gary Sinise Lt. Dan Band Concert!

  • F﻿ree food and beverages for First Responders.
  • F﻿ood trucks will be onsite with food available for purchase.
  • D﻿oors open at 7pm
  • S﻿tolen Silver at 7:30pm
  • G﻿ary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band at 8pm

    The Erie VAMC Outreach Team engages Veterans, their families, and community members by building awareness of Erie VAMC programs and services, assisting Veterans with enrollment and eligibility in VA health care, and connecting Veterans and their families to the right VA health care programs.

    Learn About:

  • Behavioral Health Services
  • PACT Act Resources
  • Eligibility & Enrollment
  • Women’s Health Program
  • Post-9/11Military2VA
  • Whole Health
  • Connected Care | My HealtheVet
  • Food and Nutrition
  • Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
  • Voluntary Service
  • and more

Contact:

Briana Cummings
briana.cummings@va.gov 
(814) 860-2074

Last updated: