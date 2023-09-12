The Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing Program & Navy Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence Third Annual Summit - Danville, VA

Register Register by September 29, 2023

The 2023 ATDM and AM COE Summit aims to increase awareness of critical initiatives and promote participation and contributions by industry and other stakeholders.

The shortage of workforce and manufacturing capabilities in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) naval shipbuilding and repair sector is causing significant problems. This is impacting the maintenance and overhaul availability of the current fleet, as well as new construction. The upcoming "1 COLUMBIA + 2 VIRGINIA" construction cadence, starting in FY26, will further strain the Submarine Industrial Base (SIB).

To address these challenges, the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program Office (IBAS) in the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) and the Navy's Program Executive Office (PEO) Strategic Submarines have established two initiatives.

The Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing Program (ATDM) trains workers in critical manufacturing skills to help fill the workforce shortages and skills gaps in the SIB/DIB. The Navy Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM COE) uses additive manufacturing to produce submarine components to strengthen naval shipbuilding and repair supply chains.

The 2023 ATDM and AM COE Summit Itinerary

October 10 - Tours, Welcome Social

October 11 - Speakers and Breakout Sessions

October 12 - Job Fair

