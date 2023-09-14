THE BLUEPRINT: Interview Preparation Virtual Workshop

Learn the techniques and networking tips that lay the Blueprint for your career path!

Interview preparation is the KEY in military or career transition.

The Defense Health Agency and OWF/E2I are excited to bring fresh insight from professionals in the field to help our transitioning service members perform better in their interviews and be more effective in their career transition!

We have teamed up with LaToya Saunders, Community Manager for Open Opportunities Military Family Advocacy; Interagency Veterans Advisory Council, for this virtual workshop.

Learn about:

T﻿ypes of Interviews

Interview Preparation

How to Respond to Common Interview Questions

What to Ask at Your Interview

Thank you for joining the US Department of Defense, Defense Health Agency, Recovery Coordination Program OWF / E2I Virtual THE BLUEPRINT Interview Preparation Workshop!