Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veteran Resource Fair - Dodge City, KS

Dodge City Veteran Resource Fair

Join us in Dodge City for Veteran Resource Information

When:

Sat. Sep 23, 2023, 9:30 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Charles Earnest Scott, American Legion Post 47

801 South 14th Avenue

Dodge City, KS

Cost:

Free

Agenda

  • 9:30 - 11:00 a.m.  -  American Legion Pancake Feed
  • 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.  -  VA benefits administration and KCVAO Veteran service representatives will be on-site to assist with VA health care and benefits
  • 11:00 a.m.  -  Informational presentations on Veteran's health benefits and Q & A with VA and KCVAO
  • Multiple VA services and many other Veteran Service Organizations will be in attendance

For more information, please contact Eric Rohleder, KCVAO, at Eric.Rohleder@ks.gov, or Tyler Mason, Senator Marshall's Military Affairs Liaison, at Tyler_Mason@marshall.senate.gov

See more events

Last updated: