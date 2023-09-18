Veteran Resource Fair - Dodge City, KS
Join us in Dodge City for Veteran Resource Information
When:
Sat. Sep 23, 2023, 9:30 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Charles Earnest Scott, American Legion Post 47
801 South 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS
Cost:
Free
Agenda
- 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. - American Legion Pancake Feed
- 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. - VA benefits administration and KCVAO Veteran service representatives will be on-site to assist with VA health care and benefits
- 11:00 a.m. - Informational presentations on Veteran's health benefits and Q & A with VA and KCVAO
- Multiple VA services and many other Veteran Service Organizations will be in attendance
For more information, please contact Eric Rohleder, KCVAO, at Eric.Rohleder@ks.gov, or Tyler Mason, Senator Marshall's Military Affairs Liaison, at Tyler_Mason@marshall.senate.gov