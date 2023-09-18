Atlanta United FC | Military Appreciation Offer - Atlanta, GA

Military Appreciation Night

Atlanta United is honored to welcome all service men and women, friends, and family members to our 2023 Military Appreciation Night during our season finale against Columbus Crew on Saturday, October 7th.

By purchasing through this link, you are securing your specially priced ticket uniquely discounted only through this Military Appreciation offer. In addition to this exclusive rate, you will receive this season’s commemorative Atlanta United Challenge Coin as a token of our appreciation.

If you have questions or would like to purchase tickets in a group of 10+, please contact Robert.Wofford@atlutd.com.

*Challenge Coins can only be acquired by the purchase of a ticket through this specific offer and are not available for individual sale.*

*Tickets cannot be resold*