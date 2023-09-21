Avalon Action Alliance: Bain Health and Mental Wellness - Online

Event organized by the American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN)

Avalon Action Alliance is the post-trauma wellness nonprofit helping Veterans, first responders, and their families address symptoms related to brain health and mental wellness.

Avalon provides a single point of contact and one integrative assessment for the symptoms of post-traumatic stress (PTS), mild traumatic brain injury (TBI) and substance abuse to identify and guide clients to the most effective pathway towards healing.

This presentation will provide an overview of Avalon, and a detailed description of the alliance’s integrated and interdisciplinary care for the lingering effects of Traumatic Brain Injury.

For more information visit: https://www.avalonactionalliance.org/

Point of Contact: Melissa.Johnson3@redcross.org