Suicide Prevention Month: Walk to Remember - Butler, Pa.

In honor of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, please show your support by walking to remember those lost to suicide and to promote awareness and hope for others.

VA resource tables will be available during the event. PACT Act information will also be available as well as staff for enrollment support.

For more information, please contact Jeff Patterson, Suicide Prevention Coordinator, at 878-271-6543.