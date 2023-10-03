Veterans Benefits Seminar - Hendersonville, NC

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) is a nonprofit organization that offers lifelong support to Veterans and their families, positively impacting the lives of many each year and creating life-changing experiences.

DAV provides free nationwide Information Seminars to help Veterans and their families access earned benefits and services.

Veterans attending a seminar should bring their military ID, Social Security number, and relevant military documentation. DAV membership is not required to access these services.

To learn more about DAV and our many services available to Veterans, please visit DAV.org.

Point of Contact: Colpaert, Michele