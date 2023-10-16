Interagency Veterans Advisory Council Quarterly Meeting - Online

Please join us for an exciting keynote Doubleheader – Congressman Mike Bost, Chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee will speak about his priorities for Veterans in 2024, give an update on the Committee’s activities, reflect on continued Service, and share a message with our federal employee team. Then, the Honorable Carol Spahn, Director of the Peace Corps, will discuss the Peace Corps’ priorities, and discuss how Veterans play a key role in the organization.

Additionally, we will hear from Stephen Sullivan, the CFO and Director for Resources, Installations, and Material at the U.S. Army Reserve, on the status of the Army Reserve and future Citizen-Soldier initiatives in 2024, and Wes Little about the Interagency Veteran Support Program.

We will also present the Interagency Veterans Certificate of Appreciation to a deserving Civil Servant who embodies the values of Serving Those Who Served. This Interagency Veterans Advisory Council meeting is scheduled for October 25, 2023 at 12:00-13:00 (ET). Please join us if your schedule permits and share this calendar invite with your membership and colleagues. Everyone is welcome.

