Veterans Career Live: Reinventing Yourself - Online

The need for self-improvement tends to happen when we experience changes in our lives.

Wanting to reinvent yourself could come from your desire for personal fulfillment and deeper meaning and purpose in your activities and how you spend your time.

Maybe you've been thinking about pursuing a different career, something unrelated to what you do now.

Maybe you don't have any experience in it but believe it would help you find true happiness and success.

Reinvention can sound exciting. Yet the idea (and process) of reinventing yourself can be daunting. In this session, our counselors will discuss factors driving the desire to reinvent yourself, and how to plan and achieve new life goals.

With our Veterans Career Live sessions, you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device.

Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, all era veterans, and their family members and caregivers.