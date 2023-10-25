National Veterans Small Business Week: Access to Capital & Federal Procurement (PART 1) - Online

#NVSBW23

Join us in celebrating our 10th year of National Veterans Small Business Week!

We are thrilled to honor the Veteran & military small business owners in the Maryland & Washington metropolitan area. This is a two part series covering financing and federal contracting. This is part 1, and part 2 will occur on November 2nd.

Part 1 will cover financial readiness, creating a relationship with bankers, and using SBA resource partners to become financially literate.

Additionally, this session will cover the SBA Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert), basic requirements for federal procurement, market research, and networking as a federal contractor.

