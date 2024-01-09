Skip to Content

Small Business Administration (SBA) Hour with Veterans - Online

SBA Veterans will discuss what resources SBA offers to the Veteran and military community.

Fri. Jan 19, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

This is an online event.

Free

Join us as the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Pittsburgh and Eastern Pennsylvania District Offices discuss resources and programs the SBA provides for active duty, reservists and national guard, military spouses, and Veterans of all eras.

Did you know that Veterans own roughly 8% of all small businesses in the United States and employ more than 5 million Americans? Veteran entrepreneurs play an essential role in the U.S. economy. Participants will learn how the SBA can assist the Veteran and military community in their path toward entrepreneurship.

Fri. Jan 19, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Fri. Feb 16, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Fri. Mar 15, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Fri. Apr 19, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Fri. May 17, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Fri. Jun 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Fri. Jul 19, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

