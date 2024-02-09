“Direct to Vets”
Concert, Dinner and Dance for Veterans plus 1
When:
Wed. Feb 14, 2024, 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm ET
Where:
Villa Milano
1630 Schrock Road
Columbus, OH
Cost:
Free
There is a limited number of seats so if you are interested, please contact Columbus VA at 614-388-7787
There is a limited number of seats. Free for Veterans or Active Duty Plus One. Military ID Required. Doors open at 5 PM.
Learn about VA Benefits. Columbus VA CDCE Presents: "Direct to Vets" Concert, Dinner and Dance
Featuring "The Miracles" - Live performance by "The Miracles" formerly of "Smokey Robinson and the Miracles" performing Motown Hits.