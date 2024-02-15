Skip to Content

Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing Virtual Engagement with Howmet Aerospace

Military to Manufacturing Virtual Engagement

When:

When:

Wed. Feb 28, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Connecting talent from the military and Veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today! Participants engage directly with company leaders about their operations, locations, Veteran-friendly culture, and current career opportunities.

Heroes Connect: Howmet Aerospace

Contact: heroes@nam.org

