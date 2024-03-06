Vets Moving Forward 2024 - Dayton, OH

Vets Moving Forward is an annual event focused on connecting Veterans and resource organizations and jobs in our Greater Miami Valley. Guided by the charter outlined by the Greater Miami Valley myVeteran Community and the concept of collective impact, our goal of improving services to our Veteran community will reach superlative levels of effectiveness.

The event in 2024 will have a Resource Fair area for organizations to share information on their mission with Veterans. There will also be a Job Fair area for organizations to talk with Veterans about positions within their companies. In addition, there will be a Dayton VA Medical Center Enrollment Fair for Veterans to sign up for VA services.

Veterans:

JOIN US to gather Caregiver/Spouse resources

DISCOVER Veterans resources in our region

TALK TO employers about jobs

NETWORK with other Veterans

ENROLL for services at the Dayton VA Medical Center

GET ASSISTANCE with Disability Claims

GET ADVICE on Wills

OBTAIN a Veteran ID Card

***RTA and Greene CATS will provide free rides to Veterans to and from Wright State University on May 22, 2024. Please show proof of Military Service upon boarding.