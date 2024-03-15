Bringing VA Benefits Home Event

This large 2-day VA benefits event will take place at the Blue Water Casino Showroom in Parker.

The first day (Friday, April 12) will start at 9 a.m. with a Veterans Resource Fair that will continue until 4 p.m. It will also feature traditional dancing and singing by Colorado River Indian Tribe (CRIT) members from 10-11 a.m., followed by speeches by VA, CRIT, and other community representatives from 11-11:30 a.m. There will then be two presentations in the afternoon. The first will take place from 1-1:30 p.m. and provide information about Department of Labor Veterans Stand Down Grants. The second will take place from 3-3:30 p.m. and provide information about Native American Direct Loans.

The second day (Saturday, April 13) will be another Veteran Resource Event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and provide Veterans the following opportunities:

Learn about VA health care programs and enroll in VA Health Care

Learn about the huge new expansion of eligibility under the PACT Act

File your claim

Speak with a VA representative

Get answers to VA claim and benefits questions

For more information, contact Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310 or Josh Wear at 928-458-8713