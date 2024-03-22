National Virtual Hiring Fair

MilitaryHire and the American Legion are excited to invite you to attend our upcoming virtual hiring fair on April 23, 2024 from 11am EDT to 4pm EDT!

5,000+ Job Seekers from the Veteran Community signed up for our last virtual hiring fair, and today we are excited to share details about our next event in partnership with the American Legion. This partnership enhances our efforts to connect U.S. service members, Veterans, military spouses, and our valued members with meaningful employment opportunities.

The event will be hosted on Brazen, a virtual career fair platform enabling easy registration, employer and candidate navigation, and interactive chat functionality. MilitaryHire provides access to candidate data long after the event, providing recruiters with optimal time to follow up and make the right hires. We will promote the event to candidates across MilitaryHire.com, the American Legion, social media, and Brazen to boost visibility of your brand and job openings.

Job Seekers: Once registration opens, we will update this page with a link and will send more information with registration details through our weekly newsletter.

Employers: To reserve your spot, contact MilitaryHire at sales@militaryhire.com.

As an employer, you and your recruiters will be able to:

Set up a virtual booth with your logo, content, and featured jobs

Add representatives from your organization to participate on the day of the event

Access data, reports, and candidate contact information after the event

Schedule and engage in text chats with candidates

Evaluate and tag candidates for appropriate follow-up after the event has closed

Access 24/7 customer service and support from Brazen

Receive live training the week prior to the event

Options and Pricing:

Basic Booth: $495 Single virtual booth for one event 3 seats can be used for booth Owners and/or Representatives/Recruiters

Silver Sponsor: $695 Single virtual booth for one event 5 seats can be used for booth Owners and/or Representatives/Recruiters Logo included on event registration page and on MilitaryHire's event page

Gold Sponsors: $895 Single virtual booth for one event 10 seats can be used for recruiters Company logo to be included on landing page and on MilitaryHire's event page Includes highlights in social media posts about the company and job openings on MilitaryHire's marketing channels Organization to be included as a gold sponsor in the pre- and post-event emailing



*** Some exceptions may be considered regarding seat limits. Discuss any concerns or requests with MilitaryHire and they will try to accommodate requests if possible.

We hope you can join us!

For more information about MilitaryHire quarterly Virtual Hiring Events: https://www.militaryhire.com/advertise/

Click here to learn more about: The American Legion a U.S. Veterans Association