Welcome Corps Webinar for Veterans

Please join us to learn about bringing more Afghan allies to safety via the Welcome Corps program.

When:

Thu. Apr 4, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

 The Welcome Corps program, an initiative of the U.S. Department of State, authorizes groups of five or more Americans to sponsor a refugee/refugee household to resettle permanently in the United States.

Panel Speakers:

  • Shawn VanDiver (President #AfghanEvac)
  • Mariah Smith (No One Left Behind Board Member & Sponsor)
  • Jacquelyn Pilch (Welcome Corps, U.S. Department of State).

 

 

Last updated: