Welcome Corps Webinar for Veterans
Please join us to learn about bringing more Afghan allies to safety via the Welcome Corps program.
When:
Thu. Apr 4, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
The Welcome Corps program, an initiative of the U.S. Department of State, authorizes groups of five or more Americans to sponsor a refugee/refugee household to resettle permanently in the United States.
Panel Speakers:
- Shawn VanDiver (President #AfghanEvac)
- Mariah Smith (No One Left Behind Board Member & Sponsor)
- Jacquelyn Pilch (Welcome Corps, U.S. Department of State).