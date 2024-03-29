Vetrepreneur Franchise Workshop - Online

This Franchising Bootcamp teaches you the basics and benefits of franchising, including the different types of franchises, how to identify which one fits you best, and financing.

When: Fri. Apr 5, 2024, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





Starting a franchise requires less experience and poses less risk than starting a business from scratch. Determining if franchising is suitable, finding the right franchise, and purchasing one can be overwhelming. The free Vetreprenuer Franchise Workshop simplifies the process.

In just under an hour, you'll discover the various franchise types, determine your best fit, and explore financing options. Our workshop includes Franchising 101, debunks five franchising myths, explains why Veterans are so well-suited for franchising and ends with a Q&A session. Afterward, attendees can sign up for a free Franchise Coach.

We look forward to seeing you at the workshop!

Contact: dan.fazio@viqtory.com