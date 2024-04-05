Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Sturgis, SD Meet at Black Hills National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today! When: Thu. May 16, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm MT Where: Black Hills National Cemetery for a Community Event 20901 Pleasant Valley Dr Sturgis, SD Get directions on Google Maps to Black Hills National Cemetery for a Community Event Cost: Free Registration: Required





Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

3:00 PM: Meet at Black Hills National Cemetery for a Community Event 20901 Pleasant Valley Dr., Sturgis, SD 57785

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

https://participate.carrytheload.org/site/DocServer/Black_HillsNC.pdf