Carry The Load's Memorial May Campaign - Kent, WA Meet at the Tahoma National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today! When: Thu. May 2, 2024, 6:30 pm – 7:00 pm PT Where: Tahoma National Cemetery 18600 SE 240th St., Kent, WA Cost: Free Registration: Required





Tahoma National Cemetery Thursday, May 2,2024

Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

6:30 PM: Meet at the Tahoma National Cemetery for a Community Event 18600 SE 240th St., Kent, WA 98042

Meet at the Tahoma National Cemetery for a Community Event 18600 SE 240th St., Kent, WA 98042 7:00 PM: See the Relay Team off or join us for a 2 mile walk concluding at Puget Sound Fire Station 78 7820 SE 256th St., Covington, WA 98042

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

https://participate.carrytheload.org/site/DocServer/TahomaNC.pdf