Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Happy Valley, OR

Willamette National Cemetery Friday, May 3, 2024
Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.
- 11:15 AM: Meet at the Willamette National Cemetery for a Community Event 11800 SE Mt Scott Blvd., Happy Valley, OR 98042
- 12:30 PM: See the Relay Team off
***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.
https://participate.carrytheload.org/site/DocServer/WillametteNC.pdf