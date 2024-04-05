Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Happy Valley, OR Meet at the Willamette National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today! When: Fri. May 3, 2024, 11:15 am – 12:30 pm PT Where: Willamette National Cemetery 11800 SE Mt Scott Blvd Happy Valley, OR Get directions on Google Maps to Willamette National Cemetery Cost: Free Registration: Required





Willamette National Cemetery Friday, May 3, 2024

Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

11:15 AM: Meet at the Willamette National Cemetery for a Community Event 11800 SE Mt Scott Blvd., Happy Valley, OR 98042

Meet at the Willamette National Cemetery for a Community Event 11800 SE Mt Scott Blvd., Happy Valley, OR 98042 12:30 PM: See the Relay Team off

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

https://participate.carrytheload.org/site/DocServer/WillametteNC.pdf