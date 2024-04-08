Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Riverside, CA Meet at Riverside National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today! When: Sun. May 12, 2024, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm PT Where: Riverside National Cemetery 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Riverside National Cemetery Cost: Free Registration: Required





Riverside National Cemetery Sunday, May 12,2024

Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

4:00 PM: Meet at Riverside National Cemetery for a Community Event 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA 92518

Meet at Riverside National Cemetery for a Community Event 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA 92518 5:00 PM: See the Relay Team off or join them for a 4.3 mile walk to Riverside City Fire Station 13 6490 Sycamore Canyon Blvd., Riverside, CA 92507

***No dogs, except service animals, allowed on cemetery grounds.

https://participate.carrytheload.org/site/DocServer/RiversideNC.pdf