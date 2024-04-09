Skip to Content

Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Alexandria, VA

carry the load

Gather at Alexandria National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today!

When:

Sun. May 5, 2024, 1:45 pm – 2:45 pm ET

Where:

Alexandria Fire Station 204

900 Second St

Alexandria, VA

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

Alexandria National Cemetery Sunday, May 5,2024

Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families. 

1:45 PM: Meet at Alexandria Fire Station 204 900 Second St., Alexandria, VA 22314

 2:00 PM: Begin 1.7 mile walk to Alexandria National Cemetery 1450 Wilkes St., Alexandria, VA 22314

2:15 PM: Gather at Alexandria National Cemetery for a Community Event

https://participate.carrytheload.org/site/DocServer/AlexandriaNC_.pdf

 

Last updated: