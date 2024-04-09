Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - Alexandria, VA Gather at Alexandria National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today! When: Sun. May 5, 2024, 1:45 pm – 2:45 pm ET Where: Alexandria Fire Station 204 900 Second St Alexandria, VA Get directions on Google Maps to Alexandria Fire Station 204 Cost: Free Registration: Required





Alexandria National Cemetery Sunday, May 5,2024

Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

1:45 PM: Meet at Alexandria Fire Station 204 900 Second St., Alexandria, VA 22314

2:00 PM: Begin 1.7 mile walk to Alexandria National Cemetery 1450 Wilkes St., Alexandria, VA 22314

2:15 PM: Gather at Alexandria National Cemetery for a Community Event

https://participate.carrytheload.org/site/DocServer/AlexandriaNC_.pdf