Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign - St. Petersburg, FL Meet at the Bay Pines National Cemetery for a Community Event. Register today! When: Fri. May 17, 2024, 12:15 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: Bay Pines National Cemetery 10000 Bay Pines Blvd. St. Petersburg, FL Get directions on Google Maps to Bay Pines National Cemetery Cost: Free Registration: Required





Bay Pines National Cemetery Friday, May 17,2024

Join Carry The Load’s Memorial May Campaign that takes place throughout the month to raise awareness and provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, Veterans, first responders, and their families.

12:15 PM: Meet at the Bay Pines National Cemetery for a Community Event 10000 Bay Pines Blvd., St. Petersburg, FL 33708

1:00 PM: Begin the 5.5-mile walk to Planet Fitness 11912 Seminole Blvd., Largo, FL 33778

https://participate.carrytheload.org/site/DocServer/Bay_PinesNC.pdf