Veterans Career Live: Government Contracting Basics - Online

We highly recommend attending the "Starting Your Own Business" webinar on Tuesday, April 30th before attending this webinar.

When: Thu. May 2, 2024, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about government contracting. This session will provide attendees with an introduction to federal government contracting, and will address many factors to consider before pursuing government contracts.

With our Veterans Career Live sessions, you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for Veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, all era Veterans, and their family members and caregivers.

https://pva.org/find-support/veterans-career-program/veterans-career-live/