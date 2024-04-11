Southwest VA Women Veteran Recognition - Salem, VA
When:
Sat. Jun 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Auditorium Building 5
1970 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Southwest VA Women Veteran Recognition
Open to all women that have served or are currently serving in any branch of the armed forces.
- Light breakfast and lunch provided.
- Register by 5/31/2024
Come and let us celebrate you! Seats are limited, so sign up today!
For more information contact:
- Juanita.cook@va.gov
- 540-353-8667
Hosted by Southwest VA Women Veterans Partnership