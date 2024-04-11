Skip to Content

Southwest VA Women Veteran Recognition - Salem, VA

Open to all women that have served or are currently serving in any branch of the armed forces.

When:

Sat. Jun 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Auditorium Building 5

1970 Roanoke Boulevard

Salem, VA

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

Southwest VA Women Veteran Recognition 

Open to all women that have served or are currently serving in any branch of the armed forces. 

  • Light breakfast and lunch provided.
  • Register by 5/31/2024

Come and let us celebrate you! Seats are limited, so sign up today! 

For more information contact:

Hosted by Southwest VA Women Veterans Partnership 

Last updated: