Southwest VA Women Veteran Recognition - Salem, VA

Open to all women that have served or are currently serving in any branch of the armed forces.

When: Sat. Jun 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Auditorium Building 5 1970 Roanoke Boulevard Salem, VA Get directions on Google Maps to Salem VA Medical Center Cost: Free Registration: Required





Southwest VA Women Veteran Recognition

Light breakfast and lunch provided.

Register by 5/31/2024

Come and let us celebrate you! Seats are limited, so sign up today!

For more information contact:

Hosted by Southwest VA Women Veterans Partnership