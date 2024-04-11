Quarterly Veterans Town Hall

Tuscaloosa VA to hold Quarterly Town Hall May 22nd, 2024 at 10:00 am

When: Wed. May 22, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Building 137 Sports Atrium 3701 Loop Road East Tuscaloosa, AL Get directions on Google Maps to Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Veterans and families are invited to our Quarterly Veteran Town Hall to find out about the newest updates from the Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Health Administration and the National Cemetery Administration as well as attend a Veterans Claim Clinic to file new claims or check the status of existing claims for compensation.



The Town Hall will be held in Building 137 Sports Atrium from 10:00 am- 12:00 pm.

If you cannot attend in person you can also attend via Facebook Live, here on our page.

We will also have VA informational booths to educate on various services such as Veteran Benetravel, Caregiver Support Program Resources and more.