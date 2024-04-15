Cuyahoga Senior Expo
Cuyahoga Senior Expo
When:
Tue. Jun 4, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds 19201 E Bagley Rd
4413
Middleburg Heights, OH
Cost:
Free
Connect with dozens of local organizations dedicated to helping seniors and their families in Cuyahoga County and surrounding communities. Meet with experts regarding Medicare Coverage, Assisted Living, Mobility Solutions, Independent Living, Veterans Benefits, Audiology, Senior Travel, Health Insurance, Home Care, Medical Equipment, Hospice Care, Financial Planning, Legal Assistance, Aging In Place Home Improvements, Eye Care, Physical Therapy and much more.