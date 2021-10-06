Join the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on October 29th at 11:00 am ET for our 6th Annual National Virtual Convening as we highlight the advancements made in changing the military caregiver experience in America and project how our community will continue to support our hidden heroes well into the future.

Presented by Philips, the convening will include remarks by Senator Elizabeth Dole and The Honorable VA Secretary Denis McDonough, interactive sessions with renowned experts, landmark announcements from the Foundation and our partners, and more. As a special feature for our caregiver participants, this year will feature the first ever Careers for Caregivers Job Fair! Join us virtually as Fortune 500 companies recruit caregivers and veterans for opportunities across the nation AND opportunities based in the comfort of your own home.

Directly following the Convening at 1:00 p.m. ET, Caregivers, Veterans, and partners are invited to participate in the Foundation’s first-ever virtual Careers for Caregivers Job Fair. The expo will start with a brief, informative expert panel discussion and conclude with an interactive virtual job fair where Fortune 500 companies will be actively recruiting Caregivers and Veterans for job opportunities and sharing information about the support they provide. Now is your chance to get your foot in the door and explore the Veteran and Caregiver friendly career opportunities available.

Register for the 6th Annual National Convening and Career for Caregivers Job Fair at www.hiddenheroes.org/OctEvents.